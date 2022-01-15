On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tyson helps Seattle U breeze past Dixie State 79-68

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 9:52 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range on his way to 25 points and Seattle University knocked off Dixie State 79-68 in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Emeka Udenyi added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks (12-4, 3-0). Darrion Trammell filled up the state sheet with 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Riley Grigsby had 11 points and Brandton Chatfield scored 10 as the Seattle starters accounted for all but six points.

Hunter Schofield scored 25 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4). Cameron Gooden added 10 points, five assists and four boards.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi