UAB 68, W. Kentucky 65

UAB (16-4)

Buffen 2-8 3-4 8, Jemison 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 5-11 0-0 10, Lovan 3-10 2-3 8, Walker 8-17 2-2 21, Ertel 4-8 0-0 10, LeBlanc 1-1 0-0 2, Toney 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-63 7-9 68.

W. KENTUCKY (10-9)

Hamilton 5-14 0-1 10, Sharp 5-9 1-2 11, Frampton 3-4 0-0 9, Justice 3-7 3-3 10, McKnight 3-11 3-4 9, Anderson 6-13 4-7 16, Butz 0-0 0-0 0, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 11-17 65.

Halftime_UAB 34-27. 3-Point Goals_UAB 7-17 (Walker 3-7, Ertel 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Brown 1-2, Lovan 0-2), W. Kentucky 4-17 (Frampton 3-4, Justice 1-5, McKnight 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Hamilton 0-5). Fouled Out_Ertel. Rebounds_UAB 33 (Jemison 12), W. Kentucky 30 (Sharp, Frampton, Anderson 6). Assists_UAB 13 (Walker 5), W. Kentucky 11 (Justice 5). Total Fouls_UAB 17, W. Kentucky 8.

