UAB 69, North Texas 63

UAB (12-3)

Buffen 4-7 5-5 13, Jemison 7-8 0-1 14, Jackson 4-9 1-2 11, Lovan 2-7 1-2 5, Walker 6-15 3-4 17, Ertel 1-7 0-0 3, LeBlanc 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-14 69.

NORTH TEXAS (8-4)

Bell 3-9 4-4 10, Ousmane 4-8 2-4 10, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, McBride 6-10 1-4 17, Murray 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 6-12 0-1 15, Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 7-13 63.

Halftime_UAB 35-34. 3-Point Goals_UAB 5-10 (Jackson 2-2, Walker 2-6, Ertel 1-2), North Texas 8-25 (McBride 4-7, Perry 3-9, Jones 1-4, Murray 0-1, Bell 0-4). Rebounds_UAB 33 (LeBlanc 8), North Texas 24 (Bell 6). Assists_UAB 10 (Lovan 4), North Texas 15 (Bell 5). Total Fouls_UAB 14, North Texas 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.