UAB 76, FAU 65

FAU (8-8)

Goldin 3-5 0-0 6, Forrest 3-8 4-4 12, Greenlee 2-8 2-2 7, Martin 6-15 0-0 16, Winchester 1-6 2-2 4, Rosado 4-8 2-2 10, Baruti 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 2-7 1-2 5. Totals 23-60 11-12 65.

UAB (15-4)

Buffen 1-3 0-0 2, Jemison 2-5 3-6 7, Jackson 11-18 6-8 29, Lovan 2-10 0-1 4, Walker 9-19 6-6 27, Ertel 2-6 0-0 4, LeBlanc 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 15-21 76.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_FAU 8-24 (Martin 4-9, Forrest 2-5, Baruti 1-1, Greenlee 1-5, Winchester 0-1, Davis 0-3), UAB 5-15 (Walker 3-7, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-1, Ertel 0-3). Fouled Out_Buffen. Rebounds_FAU 32 (Martin 8), UAB 33 (Jemison 10). Assists_FAU 10 (Forrest, Martin, Winchester, Baruti 2), UAB 8 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_FAU 17, UAB 12. A_3,456 (8,508).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.