UAB 84, FIU 56

FIU (10-5)

C.Brown 3-4 0-0 6, Pinkney 0-4 0-0 0, Banks 3-6 0-0 8, Brewer 7-14 1-1 17, Lovett 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 5-14 5-5 17, Wilcox 2-6 0-1 4, Krivokapic 0-4 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-4 0-0 0, Sanogo 2-2 0-0 4, Smart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-7 56.

UAB (14-4)

Buffen 5-11 1-1 12, Jemison 2-4 1-2 5, Jackson 3-7 3-4 9, Lovan 6-9 0-0 12, Walker 6-17 2-2 20, LeBlanc 2-3 4-5 8, Johnson 1-3 2-3 5, Ertel 4-9 0-0 10, Toney 0-0 0-0 0, J.Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 13-17 84.

Halftime_UAB 38-34. 3-Point Goals_FIU 6-26 (Banks 2-3, Jones 2-5, Brewer 2-6, C.Brown 0-1, Smart 0-1, Wilcox 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Krivokapic 0-3, Lovett 0-3), UAB 11-24 (Walker 6-14, Ertel 2-5, J.Brown 1-1, Buffen 1-1, Johnson 1-3). Rebounds_FIU 25 (Wilcox 7), UAB 40 (Buffen 11). Assists_FIU 6 (Brewer 2), UAB 10 (Jemison 3). Total Fouls_FIU 14, UAB 12.

