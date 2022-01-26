UAB plays Western Kentucky after Walker’s 36-point game

UAB Blazers (16-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jordan Walker scored 36 points in UAB’s 83-76 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky is fourth in C-USA with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.8.

The Blazers have gone 6-1 against C-USA opponents. UAB ranks second in C-USA shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Walker averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. KJ Buffen is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

