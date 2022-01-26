Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UAB plays Western Kentucky after Walker’s 36-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

UAB Blazers (16-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jordan Walker scored 36 points in UAB’s 83-76 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky is fourth in C-USA with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 2.8.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Blazers have gone 6-1 against C-USA opponents. UAB ranks second in C-USA shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging two made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Walker averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. KJ Buffen is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea