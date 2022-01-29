UAPB visits Mississippi Valley State after Waller’s 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-17, 2-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Kadar Waller scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 100-72 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-6 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Davis is averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Shawn Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 12.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.