UC Davis 64, CS Northridge 47

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 12:17 am
UC DAVIS (8-5)

Anigwe 8-14 0-0 16, Fuller 6-13 0-5 13, Manjon 7-15 0-1 14, Milling 2-7 0-0 4, Pepper 5-10 0-0 13, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 2-4 0-0 4, Borra 0-0 0-0 0, McGill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 0-6 64.

CS NORTHRIDGE (5-11)

Gray 0-1 2-2 2, Okereke 3-3 2-3 8, Stevens 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-16 1-3 14, Harrick 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 3-7 2-4 9, Eyisi 4-5 4-4 12, Rains 0-3 0-0 0, Pezeshkian 0-1 0-0 0, Uche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 11-16 47.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 4-14 (Pepper 3-6, Fuller 1-5, Manjon 0-1, Milling 0-2), CS Northridge 4-13 (Wright 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Harrick 0-2). Rebounds_UC Davis 36 (Anigwe, Fuller 8), CS Northridge 27 (Okereke 7). Assists_UC Davis 15 (Fuller 9), CS Northridge 4 (Hardy 3). Total Fouls_UC Davis 13, CS Northridge 18. A_104 (2,400).

