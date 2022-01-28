UC Irvine 57, CS Bakersfield 52

CS BAKERSFIELD (6-8)

Smith 6-10 1-2 13, Stith 4-9 2-2 10, Edler-Davis 5-10 0-0 10, McCall 0-3 1-2 1, Higgins 1-9 0-0 2, Panopio 5-9 5-7 15, Easter 0-2 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-0 1-2 1, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-15 52.

UC IRVINE (7-7)

Butler 2-7 3-4 8, Johnson 4-6 3-3 11, Welp 3-7 3-4 9, Baker 4-10 1-1 9, Hohn 3-7 1-2 7, Davis 1-1 4-4 6, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 0-1 2, Ujadughele 1-2 0-0 2, Tshimanga 1-1 1-2 3, Leuchten 0-1 0-1 0, Redfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 16-22 57.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 0-12 (Edler-Davis 0-2, Smith 0-2, Stith 0-2, Higgins 0-3, Panopio 0-3), UC Irvine 1-12 (Butler 1-3, Hohn 0-1, Lee 0-1, Redfield 0-1, Welp 0-2, Baker 0-4). Fouled Out_Edler-Davis. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 29 (Edler-Davis 7), UC Irvine 28 (Johnson, Welp 5). Assists_CS Bakersfield 4 (Panopio 2), UC Irvine 8 (Hohn 3). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 19, UC Irvine 15. A_790 (4,984).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.