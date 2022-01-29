UC Irvine 72, Cal Poly 48

CAL POLY (5-13)

Koroma 2-6 2-5 6, Stevenson 3-8 1-3 7, Pierce 1-10 1-2 3, Sanders 2-6 0-0 5, Taylor 4-7 4-6 13, Franklin 4-5 0-2 11, Jaakkola 1-1 1-2 3, Colvin 0-0 0-0 0, Dhal 0-1 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 9-20 48.

UC IRVINE (8-7)

Butler 4-4 1-1 9, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Welp 3-7 4-4 10, Baker 2-7 0-0 5, Hohn 5-7 2-2 13, Lee 3-4 0-1 8, Davis 1-4 2-2 4, Leuchten 3-7 1-2 7, Ujadughele 2-3 0-4 4, Tshimanga 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 1-3 3-4 5, Redfield 1-1 0-0 2, Ruck 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 27-53 14-21 72.

Halftime_UC Irvine 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 5-15 (Franklin 3-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Koroma 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Pierce 0-4), UC Irvine 4-13 (Lee 2-3, Baker 1-2, Hohn 1-2, Davis 0-1, Leuchten 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1, Welp 0-1, Henry 0-2). Fouled Out_Jaakkola, Johnson. Rebounds_Cal Poly 24 (Taylor 7), UC Irvine 35 (Tshimanga 6). Assists_Cal Poly 8 (Pierce, Taylor 2), UC Irvine 9 (Welp 2). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 22, UC Irvine 24. A_1,532 (4,984).

