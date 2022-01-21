UC Irvine visits Long Beach State after Slater’s 20-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-6, 1-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-9, 3-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Colin Slater scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 87-69 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach have gone 4-3 in home games. Long Beach State has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 1-2 in Big West play. UC Irvine scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Beach and Anteaters square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.4 points for the Beach. Slater is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Austin Johnson is averaging 6.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Anteaters. Collin Welp is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

