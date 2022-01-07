UC Riverside 59, UC San Diego 51

UC SAN DIEGO (8-6)

Nwaokorie 3-14 0-0 7, Rocak 3-9 3-5 9, Killingsworth 2-7 0-0 5, Pope 3-12 0-0 8, Roquemore 3-6 0-0 9, Kosakowski 0-3 2-2 2, Rasheed 0-0 0-0 0, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 18-61 5-7 51.

UC RIVERSIDE (7-4)

Moorman 3-8 4-4 10, McRae 6-8 0-0 12, Cameron 4-10 3-4 13, Pickett 5-12 0-0 12, Tattersall 3-5 1-1 8, Ford 2-4 0-0 4, Elkaz 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 8-9 59.

Halftime_UC Riverside 27-26. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 10-41 (Roquemore 3-5, Gray 3-8, Pope 2-8, Killingsworth 1-4, Nwaokorie 1-9, Vulikic 0-1, Kosakowski 0-3, Rocak 0-3), UC Riverside 5-25 (Cameron 2-6, Pickett 2-9, Tattersall 1-2, Ford 0-1, Mading 0-1, Moorman 0-2, Elkaz 0-4). Rebounds_UC San Diego 22 (Nwaokorie, Rocak 5), UC Riverside 50 (McRae, Pickett 12). Assists_UC San Diego 10 (Rocak, Pope, Roquemore, Vulikic 2), UC Riverside 11 (Pickett 3). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 12, UC Riverside 13.

