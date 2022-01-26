UC Riverside plays Long Beach State following Tattersall’s 22-point game

Long Beach State Beach (8-9, 3-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-5, 3-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Wil Tattersall scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 77-67 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 5-1 at home. UC Riverside is the top team in the Big West in team defense, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Beach are 3-1 in Big West play. Long Beach State allows 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Highlanders and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.9 points for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.