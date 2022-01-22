On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCF 68, Tulane 66

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

TULANE (7-9)

Cross 5-8 3-3 13, Cook 6-14 2-2 16, Forbes 7-21 1-1 17, James 3-8 2-3 9, McGee 1-2 1-1 3, Baker 4-6 0-0 8, Days 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-10 66.

UCF (12-5)

Adams 2-3 0-0 5, Mbacke Diong 8-11 0-0 16, Green 5-15 0-0 14, D.Johnson 4-11 6-7 17, Perry 0-6 1-2 1, Mahan 3-8 1-2 10, Walker 1-4 2-2 5, Fuller 0-2 0-2 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-15 68.

Halftime_UCF 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 5-25 (Cook 2-6, Forbes 2-14, James 1-2, Baker 0-1, Cross 0-2), UCF 12-34 (Green 4-11, D.Johnson 3-6, Mahan 3-7, Adams 1-2, Walker 1-2, Fuller 0-1, Perry 0-5). Rebounds_Tulane 27 (Forbes, James, Days 5), UCF 39 (Mbacke Diong 10). Assists_Tulane 11 (Cook 5), UCF 14 (D.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, UCF 14. A_4,508 (9,465).

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey