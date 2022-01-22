UCF 68, Tulane 66

TULANE (7-9)
Cross 5-8 3-3 13, Cook 6-14 2-2 16, Forbes 7-21 1-1 17, James 3-8 2-3 9, McGee 1-2 1-1 3, Baker 4-6 0-0 8, Days 0-0 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-10 66.
UCF (12-5)
Adams 2-3 0-0 5, Mbacke Diong 8-11 0-0 16, Green 5-15 0-0 14, D.Johnson 4-11 6-7 17, Perry 0-6 1-2 1, Mahan 3-8 1-2 10, Walker 1-4 2-2 5, Fuller 0-2 0-2 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 10-15 68.
Halftime_UCF 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 5-25 (Cook 2-6, Forbes 2-14, James 1-2, Baker 0-1, Cross 0-2), UCF 12-34 (Green 4-11, D.Johnson 3-6, Mahan 3-7, Adams 1-2, Walker 1-2, Fuller 0-1, Perry 0-5). Rebounds_Tulane 27 (Forbes, James, Days 5), UCF 39 (Mbacke Diong 10). Assists_Tulane 11 (Cook 5), UCF 14 (D.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, UCF 14. A_4,508 (9,465).
