UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT

UCF (10-5)

Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Mbacke Diong 4-6 1-2 9, Green 2-9 0-0 5, Mahan 7-14 1-2 19, Perry 5-10 5-8 19, Walker 3-5 3-6 9, D.Johnson 5-9 2-3 16, Fuller 4-4 3-4 12, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-64 15-25 92.

EAST CAROLINA (11-5)

Frink 7-12 1-2 16, Jackson 0-2 2-3 2, Suggs 2-5 3-3 7, Newton 10-19 2-3 27, Robinson-White 2-5 2-2 7, Felton 5-9 2-2 14, B.Johnson 5-7 0-0 10, Debaut 1-1 0-0 2, Small 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 12-15 85.

Halftime_East Carolina 44-28. 3-Point Goals_UCF 15-30 (D.Johnson 4-6, Perry 4-6, Mahan 4-10, Fuller 1-1, Adams 1-2, Green 1-5), East Carolina 9-23 (Newton 5-10, Felton 2-4, Frink 1-2, Robinson-White 1-2, Suggs 0-1, Jackson 0-2, B.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Robinson-White. Rebounds_UCF 31 (Adams 6), East Carolina 32 (B.Johnson 8). Assists_UCF 23 (Perry 8), East Carolina 20 (Suggs, Robinson-White 5). Total Fouls_UCF 12, East Carolina 23.

