UCF hosts Memphis following Harris’ 20-point game

Memphis Tigers (9-5, 3-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (9-4, 1-2 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the UCF Knights after Tyler Harris scored 20 points in Memphis’ 87-80 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Knights have gone 6-2 in home games. UCF is seventh in the AAC shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Jamille Reynolds shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 3-1 in AAC play. Memphis has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.5 points. Brandon Mahan is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

DeAndre Williams is shooting 58.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Tigers. Landers Nolley II is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.