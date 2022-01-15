UCLA 63, Washington 48

WASHINGTON (5-4)

Schwartz 3-6 4-5 10, Van Dyke 6-16 1-1 15, Mulkey 1-5 1-2 3, Oliver 2-5 0-0 5, Peterson 3-3 0-0 8, Watkins 1-5 0-0 2, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Pollerd 0-0 0-0 0, Whitfield 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-47 6-8 48

UCLA (6-4)

Thomas 12-18 0-0 25, Chou 1-7 0-0 3, Osborne 5-8 0-2 11, Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Penn 7-13 2-2 16, Horvat 2-3 2-2 6, Onu 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 4-6 63

Washington 9 18 10 11 — 48 UCLA 7 17 23 16 — 63

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-14 (Schwartz 0-1, Van Dyke 2-6, Oliver 1-2, Peterson 2-2, Watkins 0-1, Noble 0-1, Whitfield 1-1), UCLA 3-15 (Thomas 1-4, Chou 1-4, Osborne 1-2, Owens 0-1, Penn 0-4). Assists_Washington 13 (Schwartz 5), UCLA 19 (Onu 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 22 (Van Dyke 1-5), UCLA 32 (Penn 4-8). Total Fouls_Washington 11, UCLA 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

