UCLA 66, Southern Cal 43

January 21, 2022 12:39 am
SOUTHERN CAL (9-6)

Jenkins 7-11 3-3 17, Pili 2-11 2-2 6, Caldwell 2-11 0-0 5, Perkins 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-6 2-2 4, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Miura 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 1-2 3, Akunwafo 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 2-7 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 9-11 43

UCLA (8-4)

Thomas 9-14 1-2 20, Chou 4-9 0-0 10, Onu 4-9 0-0 9, Osborne 4-13 1-2 11, Owens 3-12 0-0 6, Anstey 1-6 0-0 2, Horvat 3-3 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 4-6 66

Southern Cal 13 11 12 7 43
UCLA 20 17 16 13 66

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-17 (Pili 0-3, Caldwell 1-5, Perkins 0-1, Reed 0-4, Oliver 0-2, Miura 0-1, Marshall 1-1), UCLA 6-20 (Thomas 1-3, Chou 2-7, Onu 1-3, Osborne 2-6, Owens 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 6 (Caldwell 2), UCLA 15 (Osborne 7). Fouled Out_UCLA Anstey. Rebounds_Southern Cal 46 (Team 7-11), UCLA 32 (Thomas 3-7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 8, UCLA 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

