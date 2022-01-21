UCLA 66, Southern Cal 43

SOUTHERN CAL (9-6)
Jenkins 7-11 3-3 17, Pili 2-11 2-2 6, Caldwell 2-11 0-0 5, Perkins 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-6 2-2 4, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Miura 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 1-2 3, Akunwafo 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 2-7 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 9-11 43
UCLA (8-4)
Thomas 9-14 1-2 20, Chou 4-9 0-0 10, Onu 4-9 0-0 9, Osborne 4-13 1-2 11, Owens 3-12 0-0 6, Anstey 1-6 0-0 2, Horvat 3-3 2-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 4-6 66
|Southern Cal
|13
|11
|12
|7
|—
|43
|UCLA
|20
|17
|16
|13
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-17 (Pili 0-3, Caldwell 1-5, Perkins 0-1, Reed 0-4, Oliver 0-2, Miura 0-1, Marshall 1-1), UCLA 6-20 (Thomas 1-3, Chou 2-7, Onu 1-3, Osborne 2-6, Owens 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 6 (Caldwell 2), UCLA 15 (Osborne 7). Fouled Out_UCLA Anstey. Rebounds_Southern Cal 46 (Team 7-11), UCLA 32 (Thomas 3-7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 8, UCLA 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
