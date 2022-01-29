UConn 57, DePaul 50

UCONN (14-4)

Sanogo 5-12 0-0 10, Whaley 1-1 0-0 2, Cole 9-17 5-5 25, Jackson 2-6 3-4 7, Martin 3-10 1-3 7, Polley 1-5 1-2 3, Gaffney 1-4 1-1 3, Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Akok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 11-15 57.

DEPAUL (10-10)

B.Johnson 3-6 6-9 14, J.Johnson 6-10 4-4 18, Jones 2-13 0-0 4, Ongenda 1-5 1-4 3, Terry 0-5 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 2-6 3-4 7, Anei 1-5 2-2 4, McCauley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 16-23 50.

Halftime_DePaul 29-28. 3-Point Goals_UConn 2-15 (Cole 2-5, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Polley 0-4), DePaul 4-15 (B.Johnson 2-2, J.Johnson 2-4, Gebrewhit 0-1, McCauley 0-2, Terry 0-2, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_UConn 41 (Jackson 13), DePaul 32 (B.Johnson, Anei 8). Assists_UConn 8 (Jackson 3), DePaul 5 (Anei 2). Total Fouls_UConn 18, DePaul 19.

