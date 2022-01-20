Trending:
UConn 75, Butler 56

January 20, 2022 11:22 pm
UCONN (12-4)

Sanogo 5-9 5-5 15, Whaley 5-8 1-1 11, Cole 2-8 0-0 4, Jackson 2-7 1-1 6, Martin 11-17 1-1 27, Polley 2-6 0-0 6, Gaffney 1-4 4-4 6, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Akok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 12-12 75.

BUTLER (9-9)

Golden 3-8 1-2 8, Nze 3-7 1-2 7, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 5-8 0-2 10, Lukosius 2-8 4-4 9, Harris 4-10 6-7 16, Hodges 1-4 2-5 4, Groce 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 14-22 56.

Halftime_Butler 28-24. 3-Point Goals_UConn 7-20 (Martin 4-7, Polley 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Cole 0-2, Whaley 0-2), Butler 4-19 (Harris 2-6, Golden 1-4, Lukosius 1-5, Hodges 0-1, Nze 0-1, Groce 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_UConn 37 (Whaley 10), Butler 21 (Nze 7). Assists_UConn 13 (Jackson 5), Butler 8 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_UConn 20, Butler 15.

