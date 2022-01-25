UConn 96, Georgetown 73

GEORGETOWN (6-10)
Holloway 3-9 3-4 11, Ighoefe 3-4 1-2 7, Carey 4-8 0-0 10, Harris 3-9 0-1 7, Mohammed 6-11 0-0 15, Mutombo 2-7 2-2 6, Rice 3-7 0-0 9, Beard 1-2 2-3 4, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Azinge 1-1 0-0 2, Billingsley 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 8-12 73.
UCONN (14-4)
Sanogo 8-14 3-4 19, Whaley 7-12 1-1 15, Cole 5-12 2-2 14, Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Martin 4-9 3-4 13, Polley 1-3 5-5 8, Akok 2-2 0-2 5, Hawkins 4-7 3-3 15, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Diggins 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-1 0-0 0, Hurley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 18-23 96.
Halftime_UConn 52-40. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 11-21 (Mohammed 3-4, Rice 3-5, Holloway 2-3, Carey 2-4, Harris 1-5), UConn 10-24 (Hawkins 4-7, Martin 2-4, Cole 2-5, Akok 1-1, Polley 1-3, Hurley 0-1, Whaley 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Ighoefe. Rebounds_Georgetown 23 (Mohammed 7), UConn 35 (Sanogo, Martin 8). Assists_Georgetown 11 (Mohammed, Beard 3), UConn 21 (Cole 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 16, UConn 15.
