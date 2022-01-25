UCSB visits CSU Northridge following Anderson’s 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (7-7, 0-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-12, 1-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Cole Anderson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 79-73 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 3-5 in home games. CSU Northridge is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos have gone 0-2 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Matadors and Gauchos match up Tuesday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Elijah Hardy is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Ajare Sanni averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Amadou Sow is shooting 52.2% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

