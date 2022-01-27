UIC visits Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 30-point game

UIC Flames (7-10, 3-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 4-3 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the UIC Flames after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 71-58 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Titans are 3-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy is ninth in the Horizon scoring 68.6 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Flames have gone 3-5 against Horizon opponents. UIC has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Titans won the last matchup 64-56 on Dec. 5. Davis scored 19 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.4 points and 4.9 assists. Madut Akec is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Kevin Johnson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.2 points and five assists. Damaria Franklin is averaging 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

