UL Monroe hosts Georgia Southern on 3-game home skid

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-9, 1-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-10, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe aims to end its three-game home losing streak with a win over Georgia Southern.

The Warhawks have gone 7-3 at home. UL Monroe ranks second in the Sun Belt with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Trey Boston averaging 1.1.

The Eagles are 1-5 in conference play. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 5.8.

The Warhawks and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Gonzales is averaging 6.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Savrasov is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

