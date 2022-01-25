UMass-Lowell plays conference foe Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-11, 3-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-8, 2-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allin Blunt and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host De’Vondre Perry and the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East in team defense, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Great Danes are 3-3 in America East play. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 29.3% from downtown. Matt Cerruti leads the Great Danes shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Great Danes won the last meeting 57-47 on Jan. 13. Cerruti scored 12 points to help lead the Great Danes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faison is averaging 9.1 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Perry is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jamel Horton is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.