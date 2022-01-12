UMBC visits NJIT following Kennedy’s 20-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (5-7, 0-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-5, 3-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the NJIT Highlanders after Keondre Kennedy scored 20 points in UMBC’s 66-64 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders are 4-2 in home games. NJIT leads the America East with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Coleman averaging 5.7.

The Retrievers are 0-1 in America East play. UMBC is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders and Retrievers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwuan Butler is averaging 6.8 points for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Darnell Rogers is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Retrievers. Kennedy is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.