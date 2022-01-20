UMKC 80, N. Dakota St. 77

N. DAKOTA ST. (11-7)
Kreuser 7-11 11-11 27, Cook 1-5 2-2 5, Eady 3-8 0-0 6, Skunberg 3-5 1-1 9, Griesel 6-16 11-13 23, Harden-Hayes 1-1 2-2 4, Guy 0-3 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-50 28-30 77.
UMKC (9-8)
Lamar 10-16 2-5 24, Gilyard 2-10 7-8 12, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Kopp 2-2 2-2 7, Nesbitt 8-20 1-1 18, Allen 4-6 1-7 9, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Chapman 2-3 0-0 4, Boser 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 13-23 80.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 5-18 (Skunberg 2-3, Kreuser 2-4, Cook 1-3, Guy 0-1, Eady 0-2, Griesel 0-5), UMKC 5-14 (Lamar 2-5, Kopp 1-1, Nesbitt 1-3, Gilyard 1-4, Chapman 0-1). Fouled Out_Skunberg, Lamar, Allen. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 34 (Kreuser 8), UMKC 26 (Lamar, Nesbitt 6). Assists_N. Dakota St. 8 (Eady, Griesel 2), UMKC 17 (Nesbitt 6). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 22, UMKC 24. A_631 (7,300).
