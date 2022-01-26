Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UMKC visits Denver after Gilyard’s 30-point game

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

UMKC Kangaroos (9-8, 4-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Denver Pioneers after Evan Gilyard scored 30 points in UMKC’s 79-74 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 6-3 on their home court. Denver is fourth in the Summit with 12.6 assists per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 3.5.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Kangaroos are 4-3 in Summit play. UMKC is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 63-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 23 points, and Gilyard led the Kangaroos with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunt is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gilyard is averaging 14.4 points for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea