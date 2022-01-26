UMKC visits Denver after Gilyard’s 30-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (9-8, 4-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Denver Pioneers after Evan Gilyard scored 30 points in UMKC’s 79-74 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 6-3 on their home court. Denver is fourth in the Summit with 12.6 assists per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Kangaroos are 4-3 in Summit play. UMKC is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 63-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 23 points, and Gilyard led the Kangaroos with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunt is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gilyard is averaging 14.4 points for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

