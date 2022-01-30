UMKC visits Western Illinois following Massner’s 20-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (10-8, 5-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 4-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Trenton Massner scored 20 points in Western Illinois’ 81-52 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks are 7-3 on their home court. Western Illinois is fourth in the Summit with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Massner averaging 5.2.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 against Summit opponents. UMKC is third in the Summit with 12.9 assists per game led by Evan Gilyard averaging 2.6.

The Leathernecks and Kangaroos meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Carius averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Massner is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Gilyard is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

