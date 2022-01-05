UNC-Asheville 60, Campbell 54

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-5)

Pember 3-5 2-2 9, Battle 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 7-13 0-0 16, Stephney 3-10 1-3 7, Thorpe 6-11 2-3 14, Jude 3-7 0-0 8, Kimble 2-4 0-0 6, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 5-8 60.

CAMPBELL (7-5)

Carralero 6-9 1-2 14, Clemons 6-10 3-5 15, McCullough 1-5 0-0 2, Whitfield 2-7 0-0 5, Henderson 2-13 0-0 4, Thompson 5-9 0-0 10, Lusane 2-7 0-0 4, Stajcic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 4-7 54.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 33-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 7-14 (Kimble 2-3, Jones 2-4, Jude 2-5, Pember 1-1, Stephney 0-1), Campbell 2-12 (Carralero 1-1, Whitfield 1-2, Lusane 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Henderson 0-3, McCullough 0-4). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 31 (Pember 9), Campbell 33 (Henderson 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 13 (Thorpe 6), Campbell 15 (Carralero, Lusane 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 10, Campbell 13.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.