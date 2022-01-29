UNC-Asheville 68, Presbyterian 67

UNC-ASHEVILLE (12-9)

Jude 1-4 0-0 3, Pember 6-12 4-7 18, Battle 2-4 1-4 5, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Stephney 3-6 3-4 9, Thorpe 8-14 10-12 28, Mason 0-1 1-2 1, Marable 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 21-31 68.

PRESBYTERIAN (9-13)

Ard 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 12-16 5-8 29, Barnett 1-6 0-0 3, Harrison 4-14 0-1 10, Reddish 1-3 0-0 2, Younger 3-6 0-0 7, Stewart 3-5 0-0 7, Graham 0-0 1-2 1, McCormack 2-4 0-0 6, Thrash 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-11 67.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 28-26. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 5-16 (Thorpe 2-2, Pember 2-4, Jude 1-4, Battle 0-1, Jones 0-5), Presbyterian 7-18 (McCormack 2-3, Harrison 2-6, Stewart 1-2, Younger 1-3, Barnett 1-4). Fouled Out_Reddish, Younger. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 29 (Pember 9), Presbyterian 28 (Hill 8). Assists_UNC-Asheville 8 (Thorpe 4), Presbyterian 13 (Harrison, Graham 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 15, Presbyterian 23. A_594 (2,300).

