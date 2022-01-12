UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Pember’s 24-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Winthrop Eagles after Drew Pember scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-59 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Winthrop has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Burns is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Patrick Good is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Tajion Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

