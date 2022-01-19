UNC Greensboro hosts Chattanooga after Smith’s 21-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (14-4, 4-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-7, 2-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Malachi Smith scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 71-69 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans have gone 6-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs are 4-1 in conference play. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Silvio De Sousa averaging 4.8.

The Spartans and Mocs face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Monte Buckingham is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Bas Leyte is averaging 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Smith is shooting 52.6% and averaging 21.5 points for the Mocs. De Sousa is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.