UNC-Wilmington 67, Northeastern 62

NORTHEASTERN (6-14)

Doherty 2-2 2-4 6, Stucke 4-5 0-0 10, Djogo 6-11 4-5 17, Telfort 7-15 4-6 20, Walters 2-7 0-0 5, McClintock 1-1 0-0 2, Nwagha 0-1 1-4 1, Randriasalama 0-1 1-2 1, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 12-21 62.

UNC-WILMINGTON (13-5)

White 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 3-3 0-2 6, Okauru 3-10 0-0 6, Phillips 7-12 2-2 17, Sims 7-11 4-5 20, Fornes 6-12 0-1 14, Harvey 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-53 7-12 67.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 6-15 (Stucke 2-3, Telfort 2-4, Djogo 1-2, Walters 1-4, Randriasalama 0-1, Strong 0-1), UNC-Wilmington 6-15 (Fornes 2-4, Sims 2-4, Harvey 1-2, Phillips 1-2, Okauru 0-3). Rebounds_Northeastern 32 (Djogo 7), UNC-Wilmington 15 (Okauru 5). Assists_Northeastern 11 (Doherty 3), UNC-Wilmington 11 (Fornes 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 15, UNC-Wilmington 15. A_4,146 (6,100).

