UNC-Wilmington 71, James Madison 70

UNC-WILMINGTON (10-5)
White 6-10 4-5 16, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Okauru 3-9 4-5 10, Phillips 6-11 1-3 14, Sims 4-13 0-0 11, Fornes 5-10 3-3 16, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-57 12-16 71.
JAMES MADISON (11-5)
Amadi 6-9 0-0 12, Wooden 0-0 1-2 1, Falden 2-7 0-0 4, Molson 6-13 1-2 13, Morse 7-15 6-8 25, Strickland 2-3 2-2 6, Edwards 4-7 0-2 9, Sule 0-3 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-16 70.
Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 31-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 7-23 (Fornes 3-7, Sims 3-7, Phillips 1-1, Harvey 0-1, White 0-2, Okauru 0-5), James Madison 6-14 (Morse 5-8, Edwards 1-1, Falden 0-2, Molson 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 27 (White 6), James Madison 37 (Molson 10). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 15 (Sims 5), James Madison 9 (Molson 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 19, James Madison 19. A_3,878 (8,500).
