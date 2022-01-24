Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-WILMINGTON (12-5)

White 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Okauru 3-10 8-10 15, Phillips 5-10 3-5 13, Sims 4-9 7-8 18, Fornes 4-9 3-4 15, Kelly 3-4 1-1 7, Harvey 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 22-28 74.

NORTHEASTERN (6-13)

Doherty 6-11 7-11 19, Stucke 4-8 3-3 12, Djogo 2-6 0-0 5, Telfort 6-10 3-5 15, Walters 5-13 1-1 13, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Strong 1-2 0-1 2, Emanga 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 14-21 68.

Halftime_Northeastern 38-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 8-20 (Fornes 4-7, Sims 3-5, Okauru 1-5, Baker 0-1, Harvey 0-2), Northeastern 4-13 (Walters 2-6, Djogo 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Telfort 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 28 (Phillips 7), Northeastern 30 (Stucke 8). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 8 (Phillips 6), Northeastern 10 (Walters 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 23, Northeastern 22. A_564 (6,000).

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country