UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68

UNC-WILMINGTON (12-5)

White 2-5 0-0 4, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Okauru 3-10 8-10 15, Phillips 5-10 3-5 13, Sims 4-9 7-8 18, Fornes 4-9 3-4 15, Kelly 3-4 1-1 7, Harvey 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 22-28 74.

NORTHEASTERN (6-13)

Doherty 6-11 7-11 19, Stucke 4-8 3-3 12, Djogo 2-6 0-0 5, Telfort 6-10 3-5 15, Walters 5-13 1-1 13, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Strong 1-2 0-1 2, Emanga 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-54 14-21 68.

Halftime_Northeastern 38-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 8-20 (Fornes 4-7, Sims 3-5, Okauru 1-5, Baker 0-1, Harvey 0-2), Northeastern 4-13 (Walters 2-6, Djogo 1-2, Stucke 1-3, Telfort 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 28 (Phillips 7), Northeastern 30 (Stucke 8). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 8 (Phillips 6), Northeastern 10 (Walters 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 23, Northeastern 22. A_564 (6,000).

