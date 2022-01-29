UNC-Wilmington 78, Hofstra 72

HOFSTRA (13-8)

Iyiola 3-5 2-2 8, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Dubar 3-7 6-8 12, Estrada 6-10 3-3 17, Silverio 0-1 3-3 3, Cooks 6-14 3-4 15, Ray 5-9 0-2 11, Simmons 2-5 2-3 6, Carlos 0-1 0-0 0, Cramer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 19-25 72.

UNC-WILMINGTON (14-5)

White 0-3 5-8 5, Baker 4-4 0-0 9, Okauru 7-15 1-2 19, Phillips 3-7 4-4 10, Sims 4-13 3-4 12, Harvey 5-9 1-1 14, Fornes 3-8 2-2 9, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 16-21 78.

Halftime_Hofstra 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 3-18 (Estrada 2-3, Ray 1-4, Carlos 0-1, Silverio 0-1, Burgess 0-2, Dubar 0-3, Cooks 0-4), UNC-Wilmington 10-27 (Okauru 4-9, Harvey 3-6, Baker 1-1, Fornes 1-4, Sims 1-5, Phillips 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Phillips, Harvey. Rebounds_Hofstra 39 (Estrada 9), UNC-Wilmington 27 (Baker, Okauru 6). Assists_Hofstra 5 (Estrada 3), UNC-Wilmington 12 (Sims 6). Total Fouls_Hofstra 25, UNC-Wilmington 24. A_4,206 (6,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.