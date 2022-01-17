UNC-Wilmington 86, Coll. of Charleston 78

UNC-WILMINGTON (8-5)

White 1-4 0-0 2, Baker 3-3 0-0 6, Okauru 3-10 1-4 9, Phillips 8-14 4-4 20, Sims 9-19 5-7 24, J.Harvey 2-7 0-0 5, Fornes 6-8 1-4 16, Kelly 1-3 2-2 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 13-21 86.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (9-6)

Burnham 1-3 1-2 3, Meeks 10-16 5-8 27, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 3-6 2-4 8, Underwood 5-11 2-6 13, Smith 6-9 0-0 17, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Horton 2-6 0-0 4, Lampten 2-3 0-0 4, Evdokimov 0-0 2-3 2, Sechan 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-23 78.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 36-34. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 7-17 (Fornes 3-3, Okauru 2-4, J.Harvey 1-3, Sims 1-5, White 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 8-18 (Smith 5-8, Meeks 2-6, Underwood 1-1, Tucker 0-1, Horton 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 29 (Phillips 6), Coll. of Charleston 32 (Underwood 9). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 11 (Sims 4), Coll. of Charleston 9 (Meeks 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 19, Coll. of Charleston 20.

