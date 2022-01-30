Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNC Wilmington hosts Drexel after Wynter’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 4-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 8-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Camren Wynter scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-62 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks have gone 8-1 at home. UNC Wilmington averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 12-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Dragons are 4-4 in CAA play. Drexel is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks and Dragons meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Amari Williams is averaging 7.9 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Wynter is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol