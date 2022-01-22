On Air: Federal News Network program
UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 5:01 pm
SAN JOSE ST. (7-9)

Anderson 7-12 3-4 19, Gorener 2-9 2-2 8, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Moore 5-10 5-6 17, Smith 3-11 0-1 9, Cardenas Torre 0-3 0-0 0, Amey 2-5 0-0 6, Simmons 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 20-58 11-15 62.

UNLV (11-8)

Hamm 2-4 2-2 7, Gilbert 2-4 3-5 7, Hamilton 10-19 8-10 30, McCabe 4-8 0-2 11, Nuga 3-5 2-2 8, Webster 1-4 0-0 2, Iwuakor 1-3 0-0 2, Muoka 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 24-48 16-22 70.

Halftime_UNLV 38-24. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 11-37 (Smith 3-11, Moore 2-3, Amey 2-4, Anderson 2-5, Gorener 2-9, Robinson 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-2, Simmons 0-2), UNLV 6-15 (McCabe 3-6, Hamilton 2-3, Hamm 1-1, Gilbert 0-2, Webster 0-3). Rebounds_San Jose St. 25 (Anderson 9), UNLV 37 (Hamm 14). Assists_San Jose St. 14 (Anderson, Moore, Smith, Cardenas Torre 3), UNLV 12 (Gilbert 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 18, UNLV 15.

