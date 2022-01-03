UNLV promotes interim AD Harper to full-time job

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV has promoted interim athletic director Erick Harper to serve in the job full time.

Harper’s hiring, announced on Monday, was effective Jan. 1. He had served as interim athletic director since Desiree Reed-Francois left UNLV for Missouri in August.

“Erick has a strong track record in intercollegiate athletics and tremendous passion for our university, our student-athletes, and our coaches,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said in a statement. “He’s also vested in our community and has a vision for the program that I believe will continue the momentum we’ve built and lead us to new levels of success in all areas of Rebel athletics.”

Harper worked for nine years as UNLV’s senior associate athletic director for development before being appointed interim AD on Aug. 16. He had been overseeing fundraising efforts for the department and served as the administrator for several sports.

Harper previously was an associate athletic director for football operations at Arizona from 2003-11 and began his athletics administrative career at Kansas State from 1990-2003. He was a four-year starter at defensive back at Kansas State before graduating in 1992.

