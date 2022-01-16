UNLV visits San Jose State following Hamilton’s 24-point game

UNLV Rebels (9-7, 1-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-2 MWC)

San Jose, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the San Jose State Spartans after Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points in UNLV’s 73-68 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 6-2 at home. San Jose State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels are 1-2 in conference matchups. UNLV averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Spartans and Rebels meet Monday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahima Diallo is averaging 5.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Trey Smith is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Hamilton is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rebels. Donovan Williams is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

