On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Unvaccinated Eritrea cyclists excluded from Tour of Rwanda

IGNATIUS SSUUNA
January 29, 2022 11:31 am
< a min read
      

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The Eritrea cycling team has been excluded from the Tour of Rwanda race because its members have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eritrea, a country in the Horn of Africa region, is the only one of the African Union’s 55 member states that’s yet to vaccinate any of its population.

Rwanda Cycling Federation president Abdallah Murenzi said it was “a requirement” for next month’s race that all competitors are fully vaccinated.

“The cyclists from Eritrea said they cannot meet this condition,” Murenzi said.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Five cyclists from Eritrea were expected to compete. Eritrean cyclists won the race in 2019 and 2020.

Rwanda has strict rules in place to fight the pandemic. Authorities have ordered public sector workers to get vaccinated or resign from their jobs and the government said last week that people must be fully vaccinated to access public spaces and attend public events.

Cycling is highly popular in Rwanda and it has been chosen to host the 2025 Road World Championships, the first African nation to be awarded the event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol