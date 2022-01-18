FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, led by tech, banks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly and bond yields surged on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday amid renewed jitters that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates to tackle rising inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% and the Nasdaq sank 2.2%. Technology stocks and banks led the decline.

Goldman Sachs fell after the investment bank reported a sharp drop in profits. Crude oil prices rose amid supply concerns following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Activision Blizzard soared on news of a blockbuster buyout by Microsoft.

Investors are now pricing in a better than 93% probability that the Fed will raise short-term rates in March. A month ago, they saw less than a 47% chance of that, according to CME Group.

While higher rates could help stem the high inflation sweeping the world, they would also mark an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in “easy mode” for many investors since early 2020.

WESTERN WIDFIRES-BIDEN PLAN

US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet suburbia

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to significantly increase efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have been torching areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around areas where nature and neighborhoods collide.

Officials have crafted a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging to reduce vegetation that feeds fires.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack tells The Associated Press the work will focus on regions where out-of-control blazes wiped out neighborhoods, including California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Climate change is heating and drying out the West. That makes wildfires more intense even as people increasingly move into fire-prone areas.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEBSITE LAUNCH

White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to officially launch. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order four tests per residential address, to be delivered by the Postal Service.

It marks the latest step by President Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron varian.

A White House official website is “currently in its beta phase” and operating at a “limited capacity ahead of its official launch” on Wednesday.

TESLA-FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

DETROIT (AP) — California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week.

The misuse of Autopilot, which can control steering, speed and braking, has occurred on numerous occasions and is the subject of investigations by two federal agencies.

SPORTS BETTING

New York mobile sports bets likely pass New Jersey for No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — New York likely surpassed New Jersey for the top spot in the U.S. sports betting market during the first two weekends mobile bets were offered. That’s according to a company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are.

GeoComply Solutions recorded 17.9 million transactions last weekend in New York, up from 17.2 million the weekend before.

The data records the amount of times the company was called on to verify a customer’s location. It’s considered a good indicator for at least a minimum level of sports betting activity. New Jersey’s level of activity also increased over that same period, but trailed New York.

