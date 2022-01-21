On Air: Leaders & Legends
US defender Justin Che signs for Germany’s Hoffenheim

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:24 am
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Justin Che joined Hoffenheim on Friday on loan from FC Dallas.

The 18-year-old Che, who has represented the United States at under-20 level, will be with the German first-division club until June 30.

Hoffenheim, which is currently fourth in the Bundesliga, has the option to make the loan deal a permanent move.

Che speaks German and has joint U.S. and German citizenship. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan with Bayern Munich, playing eight games for the reserve team in the German third division. He has 15 career Major League Soccer appearances for Dallas.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

