USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s 1. South Carolina (24) 15-1 790 1
|2. Louisville (1)
|13-1
|765
|2
|3. Stanford (7)
|11-3
|739
|3
|4. NC State
|14-2
|703
|4
|5. Indiana
|12-2
|650
|6
|6. Tennessee
|15-1
|629
|8
|7. Arizona
|11-1
|585
|5
|8. Maryland
|12-4
|552
|9
|9. Iowa State
|14-1
|519
|12
|10. Michigan
|13-2
|513
|7
|11. Connecticut
|7-3
|505
|11
|12. Texas
|11-2
|414
|10
|13. Baylor
|10-3
|393
|13
|14. LSU
|15-2
|337
|16
|15. Georgia
|13-3
|302
|14
|16. Georgia Tech
|11-3
|300
|17
|17. Brigham Young
|12-1
|286
|18
|18. North Carolina
|14-1
|281
|15
|19. Notre Dame
|11-3
|208
|19
|20. Kentucky
|8-4
|202
|20
|21. Duke
|11-2
|148
|22
|22. Colorado
|13-0
|110
|NR
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|13-1
|100
|NR
|24. South Florida
|11-4
|9
|24
|25. Oklahoma
|13-2
|76
|25¤
Dropped out: No. 21 Iowa (8-4); No. 23 Texas A&M (10-5).
Others receiving votes: Iowa (8-4) 75; Ohio State (11-3) 30; Nebraska (13-2) 25; Kansas State (13-2) 23; Texas A&M (10-5) 16; Central Florida (10-2) 12; Missouri State (11-2) 6; Massachusetts (12-2) 3; Mississippi State (11-4) 2; Mississippi (13-2) 2; Oregon State (7-3) 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments