USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s 1. South Carolina (24) 15-17901

2. Louisville (1) 13-1 765 2 3. Stanford (7) 11-3 739 3 4. NC State 14-2 703 4 5. Indiana 12-2 650 6 6. Tennessee 15-1 629 8 7. Arizona 11-1 585 5 8. Maryland 12-4 552 9 9. Iowa State 14-1 519 12 10. Michigan 13-2 513 7 11. Connecticut 7-3 505 11 12. Texas 11-2 414 10 13. Baylor 10-3 393 13 14. LSU 15-2 337 16 15. Georgia 13-3 302 14 16. Georgia Tech 11-3 300 17 17. Brigham Young 12-1 286 18 18. North Carolina 14-1 281 15 19. Notre Dame 11-3 208 19 20. Kentucky 8-4 202 20 21. Duke 11-2 148 22 22. Colorado 13-0 110 NR 23. Florida Gulf Coast 13-1 100 NR 24. South Florida 11-4 9 24 25. Oklahoma 13-2 76 25

Dropped out: No. 21 Iowa (8-4); No. 23 Texas A&M (10-5).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (8-4) 75; Ohio State (11-3) 30; Nebraska (13-2) 25; Kansas State (13-2) 23; Texas A&M (10-5) 16; Central Florida (10-2) 12; Missouri State (11-2) 6; Massachusetts (12-2) 3; Mississippi State (11-4) 2; Mississippi (13-2) 2; Oregon State (7-3) 1.

