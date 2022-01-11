Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 1:18 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s 1. South Carolina (24) 15-17901

2. Louisville (1) 13-1 765 2
3. Stanford (7) 11-3 739 3
4. NC State 14-2 703 4
5. Indiana 12-2 650 6
6. Tennessee 15-1 629 8
7. Arizona 11-1 585 5
8. Maryland 12-4 552 9
9. Iowa State 14-1 519 12
10. Michigan 13-2 513 7
11. Connecticut 7-3 505 11
12. Texas 11-2 414 10
13. Baylor 10-3 393 13
14. LSU 15-2 337 16
15. Georgia 13-3 302 14
16. Georgia Tech 11-3 300 17
17. Brigham Young 12-1 286 18
18. North Carolina 14-1 281 15
19. Notre Dame 11-3 208 19
20. Kentucky 8-4 202 20
21. Duke 11-2 148 22
22. Colorado 13-0 110 NR
23. Florida Gulf Coast 13-1 100 NR
24. South Florida 11-4 9 24
25. Oklahoma 13-2 76 25

Dropped out: No. 21 Iowa (8-4); No. 23 Texas A&M (10-5).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (8-4) 75; Ohio State (11-3) 30; Nebraska (13-2) 25; Kansas State (13-2) 23; Texas A&M (10-5) 16; Central Florida (10-2) 12; Missouri State (11-2) 6; Massachusetts (12-2) 3; Mississippi State (11-4) 2; Mississippi (13-2) 2; Oregon State (7-3) 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Secure the Hybrid Workplace Across...
1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Security talks held at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland