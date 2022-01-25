USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|1. South Carolina (31)
|18-1
|798
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|14-3
|754
|3
|3. NC State
|18-2
|741
|4
|4. Louisville
|16-2
|675
|2
|5. Tennessee
|18-1
|666
|6
|6. Indiana
|14-2
|660
|5
|7. Michigan
|17-2
|606
|8
|8. Arizona
|14-2
|565
|9
|9. Connecticut
|11-4
|506
|12
|10. Texas
|14-3
|446
|14
|11. LSU
|17-3
|418
|10
|12. Georgia
|15-4
|416
|13
|13. Iowa State
|16-3
|396
|7
|14. Baylor
|13-4
|393
|16
|15. Maryland
|13-6
|376
|11
|16. Brigham Young
|16-1
|372
|15
|17. Georgia Tech
|15-4
|299
|18
|18. Notre Dame
|14-4
|208
|17
|19. Ohio State
|15-3
|166
|25
|20. Florida Gulf Coast
|17-1
|155
|21
|21. Oklahoma
|16-3
|152
|19
|22. North Caroina
|15-3
|126
|20
|23. Duke
|13-4
|109
|24
|24. Iowa State
|12-4
|87
|26
|25. Oegon
|11-5
|80
|27
Dropped out: No. 22 Kentucky (8-7); No. 23 Colorado (13-4).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi (17-2) 69; Kansas State (15-4) 38; Kentucky (8-7) 26; South Florida (14-5) 25; Colorado (13-4) 21; Virginia Tech (14-5) 15; Central Florida (12-3) 9; Oregon State (9-4) 9; Liberty (17-2) 7; UCLA (9-4) 4; Gonzaga (14-4) 3; Florida (15-5) 1; Rhode Island (15-3) 1; South Dakota (16-4) 1; Texas A&M (11-8) 1.
