USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:21 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

1. South Carolina (31) 18-1 798 1
2. Stanford (1) 14-3 754 3
3. NC State 18-2 741 4
4. Louisville 16-2 675 2
5. Tennessee 18-1 666 6
6. Indiana 14-2 660 5
7. Michigan 17-2 606 8
8. Arizona 14-2 565 9
9. Connecticut 11-4 506 12
10. Texas 14-3 446 14
11. LSU 17-3 418 10
12. Georgia 15-4 416 13
13. Iowa State 16-3 396 7
14. Baylor 13-4 393 16
15. Maryland 13-6 376 11
16. Brigham Young 16-1 372 15
17. Georgia Tech 15-4 299 18
18. Notre Dame 14-4 208 17
19. Ohio State 15-3 166 25
20. Florida Gulf Coast 17-1 155 21
21. Oklahoma 16-3 152 19
22. North Caroina 15-3 126 20
23. Duke 13-4 109 24
24. Iowa State 12-4 87 26
25. Oegon 11-5 80 27

Dropped out: No. 22 Kentucky (8-7); No. 23 Colorado (13-4).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi (17-2) 69; Kansas State (15-4) 38; Kentucky (8-7) 26; South Florida (14-5) 25; Colorado (13-4) 21; Virginia Tech (14-5) 15; Central Florida (12-3) 9; Oregon State (9-4) 9; Liberty (17-2) 7; UCLA (9-4) 4; Gonzaga (14-4) 3; Florida (15-5) 1; Rhode Island (15-3) 1; South Dakota (16-4) 1; Texas A&M (11-8) 1.

