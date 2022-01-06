USF looks for road win vs Tulane

South Florida (5-8, 0-1) vs. Tulane (5-7, 2-1)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks for its third straight win over Tulane at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane’s last win at home against the Bulls came on Feb. 18, 2017.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bulls are led by Caleb Murphy and Javon Greene. Murphy has averaged 12.5 points while Greene has recorded 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals per game. The Green Wave have been led by Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes. Cook has averaged 18 points while Forbes has put up 15.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kevin Cross has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 28 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tulane’s Forbes has attempted 83 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 15 of 34 over his past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. Tulane has 40 assists on 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its previous three outings while South Florida has assists on 26 of 70 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 71.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Green Wave have raised that total to 72.3 possessions per game over their last three games.

