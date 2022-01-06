UT Martin 94, Tennessee St. 78

UT MARTIN (6-8)

Andre 7-10 6-7 24, Nix 3-8 6-6 12, Henderson 4-8 2-2 13, Jeffries 2-3 0-0 4, Simon 8-20 2-4 21, Endicott 4-6 2-2 12, Simmons 1-3 1-2 3, Curry 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 31-61 20-24 94.

TENNESSEE ST. (5-8)

Johnson 1-6 3-4 5, Nicholson 5-10 2-4 12, Boyd 2-7 0-0 5, Fitzgerald 2-9 7-8 12, Marshall 9-14 0-0 25, Dupree 4-8 7-8 15, Johal 1-2 2-2 4, Bartholomew 0-0 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 21-26 78.

Halftime_UT Martin 49-34. 3-Point Goals_UT Martin 12-22 (Andre 4-5, Henderson 3-6, Simon 3-7, Endicott 2-3, Simmons 0-1), Tennessee St. 9-19 (Marshall 7-8, Boyd 1-4, Fitzgerald 1-5, Johal 0-1, Nicholson 0-1). Rebounds_UT Martin 26 (Endicott 6), Tennessee St. 29 (Nicholson 9). Assists_UT Martin 14 (Henderson 4), Tennessee St. 12 (Fitzgerald 5). Total Fouls_UT Martin 17, Tennessee St. 17. A_300 (10,500).

